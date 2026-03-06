Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Jorg Snoeck
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Deichmann reopens three revamped stores in Spain and Portugal

icon
Fashion6 March, 2026

Deichmann is accelerating the modernization of its network in the Iberian Peninsula with three reopenings planned for the first half of 2026. At the same time, the chain is launching D+, a new loyalty card.

Three key locations

On February 26, the company reopened its store in the Pinatar Park Retail Park in Murcia. The 450 m² ground floor premises showcase Deichmann’s new store concept, with improved signage and optimized product display to offer a clearer and more comfortable shopping experience.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail