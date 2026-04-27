Following a restructuring and a change in strategy, the French children’s clothing chain Tape à l’œil is back in the black. Sales are also growing again, despite a shrinking market.

“Still room in the middle”

Tape à l’œil, based in northern France, generated revenue of 200 million euros in 2025, representing a 5% increase. The children’s fashion market, however, contracted by 0.9%. The chain also climbed out of the red after a loss-making period from 2022 through 2024. That’s according to CEO Christophe Gaigneux, who took office in mid-2024, in an interview with the newspaper Les Echos.