British “pure player” ASOS plans to open its first permanent store

ASOS, the British online fashion retailer, plans to open its first permanent store in London. The retailer aims to build on the success of its recent pop-ups and collaborations.

“Physical retail can play a role”

Officially, the online retailer has not yet confirmed plans for its first permanent physical store, but according to various reports in the British media, the company is looking for locations ranging from 4,000 to 8,000 square feet (approximately 372 to 743 m²) in high-traffic shopping areas in London, including Oxford Street, Regent Street, Long Acre in Covent Garden, and King’s Road in Chelsea.

This would mark a new development for the online retailer, which opened a successful pop-up store on Carnaby Street last year and has also launched several collaborations with Adidas. A spokesperson for ASOS told The Sun and trade magazine Drapers, among others, that the company is exploring new ways to bring the ASOS experience to life for customers: “We’ve learnt a lot from recent pop-ups and partnerships, and while there’s nothing to share just yet, we believe physical retail can play a role in how we continue to meet customers where they are.”