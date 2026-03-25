ASOS reports nearly 50% increase in profits following restructuring

ASOS managed to improve its profitability by nearly 50% over the past six months. The British online fashion retailer is continuing to implement its restructuring plan, even as revenue remains under pressure.

“Signs of revenue growth”

Gross merchandise value (GMV) still fell by 9%, but that is already an improvement compared to the previous period. Core markets—specifically the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and France—performed more strongly. In the UK home market, gross merchandise value fell by “only” 5%. “We are seeing improvements in new customer growth and strong performance in our women’s fashion business, both of which are encouraging leading indicators of revenue growth,” said CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte.