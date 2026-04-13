140 new store openings planned for Women’secret, Springfield, and Cortefiel

The Spanish group Tendam, owner of the fashion chains Women’secret, Springfield, and Cortefiel, plans to open approximately 140 new stores in 2026. That is nearly three times as many as in 2025.

Developing digital channels as well

Tendam, formerly known as Grupo Cortefiel, plans a significant acceleration of its expansion this year, according to the recently published annual report of the majority shareholder, 2PointZero Group. The expansion plans focus on both strengthening existing markets and entering new regions, including Romania, for example. The group currently operates more than 1,800 retail locations in over 80 markets worldwide.

In addition to physical expansion, Tendam also aims to accelerate the development of its digital channels, both through its own and external platforms. Furthermore, artificial intelligence solutions will be used to optimize processes such as demand and price management, procurement, supply chain and logistics, and marketing.

Multiply Group, the investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi royal family, acquired 67.91% of Tendam’s share capital last summer and incorporated the retailer into 2PointZero Group, a fund focused on the consumer, energy, and technology sectors.