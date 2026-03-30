Austria blocks JD.com’s acquisition of MediaMarkt

For now, the Austrian competition authority does not intend to approve the acquisition of Mediamarkt-Saturn by the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. This puts the timing for completing the transaction at risk.

Despite commitments

The Austrian competition authority has expressed concerns about the planned transaction, reports Ceconomy AG, the parent company of electronics chains Mediamarkt and Saturn. It is therefore unclear whether the transaction can be completed as planned in the first half of 2026. The retailer, which has 54 stores in Austria, says it has already made clear commitments regarding locations, jobs, data protection, and management independence.

According to Ceconomy, France and Italy have already given the green light for the acquisition, and approval from Germany and Spain is expected shortly. JD.com acquired a stake in Ceconomy last summer with a view to a full takeover and has since acquired a majority stake of more than 85% in the company.