Marketplaces are setting the tone in the European DIY market

The share of e-commerce within the DIY, home, and garden sectors in Europe continues to grow, with Amazon as the dominant player, while Chinese platforms are also gaining a significant market share.

Growing market share

In 2019, e-commerce still accounted for 8.9% of the total transaction volume in DIY, a share that had already risen to 13.7% by 2022. In 2025, the European online DIY market is estimated at 66 billion euros (17% online share); this year, revenue is expected to reach 78 billion euros, representing a 19% increase. In 2026, approximately one-fifth of the total revenue of 409 billion euros will be generated through online sales.