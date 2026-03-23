Hornbach meets its revenue forecast but is grappling with higher costs

The German home improvement group Hornbach met its own targets in the past fiscal year, but was unable to fully offset the sharp rise in costs in the fourth quarter.

Preliminary figures

In 2025, Hornbach achieved a 3.8% increase in revenue to 6.434 billion euros. This meant the retailer performed slightly better than forecast, which had projected revenue at or slightly above the level of the previous year, when revenue stood at 6.2 billion euros. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 264.7 million euros, or nearly the same as last year (269.5 million). That figure also met the targets, the retailer announced in a press release on Friday evening.