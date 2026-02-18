Pink Gellac centralizes logistics to facilitate European growth

Pink Gellac has relocated its entire logistics operation to a new fulfillment center in Bleskensgraaf, South Holland. The nail cosmetics brand is centralizing its operations to facilitate scaling up and internationalization.

Everything in one place

Due to the international expansion of Pink Gellac, which supplies both its own Colour Boutiques and, since October, Douglas stores in the Netherlands and Belgium, the logistical complexity has increased significantly in recent years, according to the Dutch company. The nail specialist therefore opts for a single, central distribution model: Pink Gellac has ended its own packaging and assembly activities end of 2025 and now centralizes all logistics processes from a single stock point.

The move should reduce transport movements and increase flexibility. “Together with Monta, we have grown rapidly in recent years. With this move, we are laying a new, scalable foundation for our logistics,” says Sander Groenendijk, Chief Finance & Operations Officer at Pink Gellac. “In the new fulfillment center, we have exactly what we need to realize our international ambitions as a B Corp-certified brand.”

The new center is highly automated and has a packaging machine that uses up to 30% less cardboard per consumer shipment. The location in Bleskensgraaf also employs people who are distanced from the labor market, who also perform assembly and logistics tasks for Pink Gellac. In this way, Pink Gellac combines operational efficiency with its CSR strategy.