Nivea suffers sharp drop in revenue

Beiersdorf got off to a weak start this year: its core brands, Nivea and La Prairie, were particularly hard hit by cooling demand and challenging market conditions. This weighed on first-quarter revenue, though the company is sticking to its full-year forecast.

Blue tin under pressure

Revenue fell by 7.7% to just under 2.5 billion euros. On an organic basis—adjusted for exchange rates and portfolio effects—revenue declined by 4.6%. However, the dermatological division, with brands such as Eucerin, appears to be a structural growth driver: the segment grew by 8.2%.