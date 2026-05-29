Nexeye opens its 750th eyewear store in Europe

Eyewear retailer Nexeye is celebrating a new milestone with the opening of its 750th store. The location in the Frölunda Torg shopping center in Gothenburg underscores the accelerated growth of the group behind Hans Anders, eyes+more, and Direkt Optik.

Eyes+more: the driving force

Nexeye aims to reach the 1,000-store mark in Europe by the end of 2028. The group currently operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Sweden, and is currently opening an average of two new stores per week. This year alone, more than seventy new locations will be added in Austria, Sweden, and Germany. According to the company, a scalable organization, shared technology, and a centralized supply chain support the rapid rollout.