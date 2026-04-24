Medi-Market aims for 1 billion euros in revenue and double the number of stores

Medi-Market has reached a symbolic milestone: the opening of its 100th store in the Benelux. The drugstore and pharmacy chain now aims to reach 400 stores, primarily abroad, and is targeting 1 billion euros in revenue.

Accelerating toward 400 stores

Twelve years after its founding, Medi-Market has a network of more than 200 locations across five countries and a turnover of 530 million euros. By 2026, the company aims for 660 million euros in turnover. It is a remarkable Belgian growth story, especially given the resistance this challenger to traditional pharmacies and drugstores faced in the beginning.