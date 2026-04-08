How Aldi wants to get Belgians on board with private-label beauty

Aldi wants to establish itself as a go-to destination for beauty products. At least, the discount retailer hopes to convince Belgians to switch to its private label, Lacura. After all, 64% of Belgian women are reportedly already willing to switch away from premium brands.

Premium brands still dominate

Belgian consumers spend an average of 444 euros annually on beauty products, and more than half are looking for cheaper alternatives. Yet a persistent barrier remains: 60% of women still primarily buy premium brands in most categories, although 64% are willing to switch to private labels.