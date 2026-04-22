Hackers steal customer data from Rituals

Cosmetics chain Rituals has reported a data breach: hackers are believed to have gained access to customer data, but no passwords or payment information were compromised, the retailer says.

Five countries may be affected

“We have determined that some of our members’ data was downloaded unlawfully,” Rituals reports in an email to customers and on its websites. Data such as names, email addresses, and dates of birth were reportedly stolen, but no passwords or payment details. “Immediately after this discovery, we took measures and blocked access,” the company assures, advising customers to remain extra vigilant against phishing messages.

It is not known how much personal data was stolen. Rituals has stores in 33 countries. According to technology website Tweakers, the notice regarding the data breach is posted on the Dutch, Belgian, English, French, and German websites. The stolen data has reportedly not yet been made public. Earlier this month, Inditex, the owner of Zara and Bershka, also reported a data breach.