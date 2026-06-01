Unilever is investing 250 million euros in a global innovation center in the U.S.

Unilever, the British multinational behind brands such as Dove, Vaseline, and Axe, is building a new global innovation center in New Haven, Connecticut. The center, representing an investment of $270 million, will serve as a hub for R&D in personal care, beauty products, and wellness.

AI and quantum technology

“This center will accelerate our journey into the future,” said Herrish Patel, president of Unilever USA and CEO of Personal Care North America. “Here, science, technology, and culture converge, both for the U.S. market and globally.” New Haven itself is situated in the heart of a rapidly growing bioscience innovation cluster, with access to universities and hundreds of companies.