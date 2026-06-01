Marie-Stella-Maris brings luxury veteran Alessandra Elia on board

Marie-Stella-Maris has appointed Alessandra Elia as Chief Marketing Officer. Elia brings more than twenty years of experience, gained at companies including Burberry, Gucci Fragrances, and L’Occitane.

Experience with international luxury brands

The marketing expert joined the leadership team of the Amsterdam-based premium brand, which offers skincare products and home fragrances, among other items. Elia is now responsible for international brand strategy, positioning, product development, and the further expansion of an omnichannel brand experience.

Previously, Elia worked primarily in the luxury and personal care sectors, for example at Montblanc, Bugaboo, and Procter & Gamble. She gained experience in various European markets, including Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. “With Alessandra, we’re bringing an exceptionally strong international brand builder on board,” says CEO Kika Buhrmann. “Her experience with some of the world’s leading luxury and premium brands aligns seamlessly with our next phase of growth.”

Focus on Europe and impact

Marie-Stella-Maris aims to further develop into a European premium lifestyle brand, with a growing network of boutiques and international collaborations. The company is pursuing an omnichannel strategy featuring its own stores, wholesale operations, hospitality partnerships, and digital sales channels.

Josha Jansen, who temporarily served as CMO, is moving on to the new role of Brand & Impact Director. As one of the first employees involved in the brand’s development, Jansen will now focus on the organization’s impact strategy. After all, social impact has been a key component since the company’s founding: through the Marie-Stella-Maris Foundation, the B Corp-certified company supports sustainable water projects worldwide, which it says have now reached more than 145,000 people.