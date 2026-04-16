Zara owner Inditex reports data breach

The Spanish fashion group Inditex, owner of Zara, Bershka, and Stradivarius, has reported a data breach at an external company, which allowed intruders to gain access to the customer database. The retailer has remained vague about the incident.

No passwords or banking details affected

Inditex has detected “unauthorized access” to databases hosted by a third party that contain information about customer transactions. The company reported this on Wednesday evening. The databases do not contain customer data, addresses, passwords, or credit card details. Inditex says it immediately implemented security protocols and has begun notifying the relevant authorities.

The incident “stems from a security incident affecting a former technology provider and has impacted several companies operating internationally,” the company said. A spokesperson did not provide further information, according to Reuters.