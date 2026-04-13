Kiabi is now launching in Switzerland

The French fashion chain Kiabi is expanding its international presence with the opening of two stores in the French-speaking part of Switzerland. At the same time, the retailer is launching a multilingual online store there.

Latest store concept

Kiabi’s first two Swiss stores will open on April 24 at the Marin Centre in the canton of Neuchâtel, operated by Migros, and at the Fribourg Sud shopping center, operated by Coop.

In both stores, customers can expect the retailer’s full product range, including online reservations, Click & Collect, gift cards, and home delivery. Kiabi is introducing its latest store concept, Kolors, and is also launching a website available in four languages: French, German, Italian, and English. By 2030, the French fashion chain aims to open nine physical locations in French-speaking Switzerland

This new step follows successful 8% growth and the opening of 43 international stores in the 2025 fiscal year, during which Kiabi generated revenue of 2.5 billion euros.