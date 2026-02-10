Kiabi targets seven new markets after another year of growth

Kiabi closed the 2025 financial year with a turnover of €2.5 billion, representing 8% growth. This year, the French fashion chain is targeting seven new markets, its own sports brand, and new branding.

50 additional stores in 2026

The results were announced during the annual international conference at its headquarters in Lille. The company attributes its performance to a strategy that focuses on accessibility, innovation, and a gradually broader proposition to support families in their daily lives. Kiabi also accelerated its international rollout with its entry into four new countries and opened 43 additional stores, bringing the total to 648 stores in 37 countries.