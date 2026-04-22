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Written by Jorg Snoeck
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Moncler Group reports a 12% increase in revenue

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Mode22 April, 2026
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In the first quarter of 2026, the Moncler Group reported consolidated revenue of €880.6 million, representing 12% growth at constant exchange rates and 6% reported growth. The company thus exceeded expectations.

Strong performance in Asia

The majority of revenue came from the Moncler brand, which generated €766.5 million in revenue, a 12% increase at constant exchange rates. The direct-to-consumer channel grew by 14%, despite ongoing volatility and a strong comparison base, according to management. Wholesale rose by 3%, amid further rationalization of the distribution network.

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