Why Decathlon and MediaMarkt are partnering in Germany

Decathlon has entered into a strategic partnership with MediaMarktSaturn for the German market. The sports retailer will open shop-in-shop sections within the electronics stores, starting with Munich. What’s the story behind this?

Faster growth

On March 26, Decathlon will open a retail space of approximately 1,000 m² in the MediaMarkt store at the Perlach Einkaufszentrum in Munich. More locations will follow this year and next. The collaboration is part of the electronics chain’s “Space-as-a-Service” strategy, which increasingly allows partner companies to occupy retail spaces. For Decathlon, it’s a way to grow faster in the German market.