DreamLand intents to close distribution center

DreamLand wants to centralize the logistics activities for all stores and webshops in Belgium and the Netherlands at its logistics center in Bilzen. As a result, the distribution center in Lot will have to close.

“Competition from discounters and online retailers”

The Belgian retailer convened a works council meeting today to inform employee representatives of the plans. The move could lead to the loss of 65 jobs. For the non-logistical administrative functions performed at the same site in Lot, DreamLand will look for an alternative location near Lot, without job losses.

In its press release, DreamLand refers to “a challenging market with high competition, mainly from pure online players and discounters,” which means the company must continue to focus strongly on cost control and efficiency. At the same time, the retailer is investing in the renovation of its stores and the opening of additional retail locations.

“No final decision has been made at this time,” DreamLand emphasizes. “If the discontinuation of logistics activities in Lot is confirmed, we will work with our social partners to explore what accompanying measures can be taken.”