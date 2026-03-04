Decathlon enters the market for bicycle leasing

Consumers can now also lease electric bikes from Decathlon in Belgium. With its new subscription model, the French sports giant is entering the territory of traditional lease companies and bike shops.

Leasing for consumers

For €1.25 per day – or €38 per month – consumers can now lease an e-bike from Decathlon Belgium, including maintenance, insurance, and even a zero deductible in the event of theft or damage. In addition to the entry-level models, there are more expensive options available, such as an electric city bike or an e-cargo bike, while customers can also choose from 12-, 24-, or 36-month contracts.