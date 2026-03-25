Belgian garden center chain Aveve unveils new concept and sets its sights on acquisitions

With a forward-looking retail concept, new locations, and strategic acquisitions, Aveve is shifting into growth mode. The garden center chain tailors its stores to each neighborhood based on customer data.

Filling in the gaps

The Aveve location in Bornem has undergone a complete store concept overhaul in recent months. Together with the locations in Mechelen and Bree, it is one of three pilot stores being revamped this spring. Following an evaluation, a phased rollout to the entire store network of 200 locations—150 of which are operated by franchisees—will begin this fall.

By the end of 2030, Aveve aims to have converted all stores to the new concept. At the same time, the retailer remains committed to expansion, partly through opening new locations and partly through targeted acquisitions of existing garden centers in strategic locations. Over the next five years, the plan is to add a net total of three stores annually. The chain has identified underserved areas, including the Brussels suburbs, the Antwerp region, and Wallonia.

Customer profile determines store layout

Anyone entering the renovated, 1,800 m² store will not be surprised: the broad outlines of the brand identity launched in 2019—featuring wood and black metal—remain recognizable. However, the store’s layout is evolving further from functional to inspiring. Aveve is moving away from a uniform approach and designing stores based on the local customer profile. In one region, the pet categories might get more space; in another, it could be gardening or baking. It is no longer the store’s floor space that determines the product range, but rather the data from the roughly one million loyalty cards.

The stores will feature a clearer layout organized into themed zones. Customers will ideally enter through the plant zone, which may also include a poultry section where relevant. Because Aveve wants to emphasize advice and personal contact, the information desk is also located early in the shopping route. The retailer places its private-label brands for cats and dogs front and center in separate shop-in-shops; external brands can also have such a shop—here, for example, it’s Stihl. Growing categories receive extra attention, such as robotic lawn mowers or houseplants.

Higher sales per square meter

In various categories, such as chicken feed or ground cover, Aveve displays products out of their packaging. Additionally, the retailer focuses on services. For example, there is a dog scale, and at an interactive kiosk, shoppers can adopt an animal via adopteereendier.be. There is also a modular space for baking workshops.

By maintaining the “look and feel,” the investment remains manageable for franchisees. The greater local relevance of the product range will lead to higher revenue per square meter in existing stores, Aveve states. The sector did not experience a downturn following the pandemic. “In a world full of uncertainties, we help people de-stress,” they say. Aveve prides itself on a loyal customer base and a high NPS score of 80. Later this year, the retailer will relaunch the revamped digital My Aveve loyalty card. E-commerce—whose revenue doubled last year—also remains a key growth driver. Proximity and local roots are key strengths for the Belgian garden center chain in a market with international and online competitors.