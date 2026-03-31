Jysk is acquiring five Leen Bakker stores in the Netherlands

With the acquisition of five Leen Bakker locations and the opening of one brand-new store, Jysk will soon have 110 stores in the Netherlands. The Danish home furnishings chain aims to have at least 140.

Four openings in one day

Jysk is taking over Leen Bakker’s stores in Amsterdam, Leek, Veendam, Zierikzee, and Meppel. The first four stores will open their doors simultaneously on April 15, with the store in Meppel following on May 13. Some of Leen Bakker’s employees will be transferring to Jysk, the retailer announced in a press release. In June, the chain—which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the Netherlands—will also open a completely new store in Barneveld. This brings the total number of stores to 110. The ambition is to grow to at least 140 stores.