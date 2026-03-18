Ikea expands its secondhand marketplace to Belgium

On April 29, Ikea will launch its digital marketplace for secondhand products in Belgium as well. This means the home furnishings retailer’s secondhand platform is now active in six European countries.

Free service

Ingka Group, the owner of Ikea Belgium, is launching its secondhand marketplace in Belgium on April 29. On the platform, Ikea Family members can buy and sell secondhand products directly. The free secondhand service makes it as easy and affordable as possible to give furniture and accessories from the home furnishings retailer a second life.

Sellers simply need to scan their Ikea product; the platform does the rest. It automatically provides a recommended selling price, product description, professional product photos, accurate dimensions, assembly instructions, and maintenance information. This ensures buyers immediately receive all the information they need. Sellers can choose to be paid in cash or with a gift card worth 15% more. This voucher can be used in all Belgian Ikea stores and online, with no expiration date.

Giving products a second life

Belgium is the sixth country where the Ikea Secondhand Marketplace is launching, following Norway, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Sweden. Ikea Belgium employees will be listing secondhand products on the platform in the coming weeks to ensure a well-stocked selection by the launch on April 29.

“Buying and selling secondhand furniture should be easy and accessible to as many people as possible. Thanks to our Ikea Secondhand Marketplace, we’re making it easier than ever for Belgians to give their products a second life,” says Kirsten Andersson, Managing Director of Platform & Marketplaces at Ikea Retail (Ingka Group). “In countries where the platform already exists, we’re seeing particularly high interest in bedroom furniture, storage solutions, and seating.”

Lowering the barrier

According to figures from the trade federation Comeos, the Belgian secondhand furniture market was worth more than 184 million euros in 2023, an increase of nearly a third compared to the previous year. 18% of Belgians buy secondhand furniture, and 21% are considering doing so. 11% of Belgians sell their own furniture, and 17% are considering doing so. With the marketplace, Ikea aims to lower the barrier for those considering buying or selling secondhand.

Ikea has over ten years of experience with secondhand goods in Belgium. Furniture returned by customers via the Buyback Service is given a second life in the Second Chance Corner, at a lower price. There, shoppers can also find showroom models, slightly damaged items, or products from previous collections. In fiscal year 2025, Ikea Belgium sold nearly 700,000 products in the Second Chance Corner, and more than 20,000 products were returned via the Buy-Back Service. The retailer also organizes annual flea markets in its store parking lots.