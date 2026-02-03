Zalando, Delhaize, and Drukke Mama’s at RetailDetail Omnichannel Congress

With Zalando, Delhaize, and Drukke Mama’s, RetailDetail announces the first names for the Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress on Thursday, March 19. We will reveal the rest of the lineup in the coming weeks.

E-commerce ecosystems

The annual RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress has become a fixture for the retail sector in the Benelux. After all, omnichannel is the new normal in retail. But is everyone on board yet? How future-proof is your omnichannel strategy? How consistent is the customer journey across all channels? Which tools and strategies are indispensable? Come and learn from leading retailers and experts on March 19 at a new location: Trademart Brussels.

In fashion, Zalando has been a real driver of change in recent years. E-commerce platforms are looking for scale and efficiency, while consumers expect inspiration, relevance, and trust. For Zalando, the challenge is therefore not to follow every hype, but to consistently build its own ecosystem strategy, with artificial intelligence as an enabler, says Laura Toledano, General Manager Western Europe at Zalando.

From community to webshop

Last year, Delhaize doubled its e-commerce capacity from 25,000 to 50,000 orders per week with the commissioning of a new distribution center in Vorst. The retailer, which claims to be the Belgian market leader in home delivery, also wants to become the number one in click & collect grocery shopping. At the same time, Delhaize is involving its affiliated entrepreneurs in the e-commerce story. How big is the potential of online food sales? We hear from Jennifer Nemry, VP E-commerce FoodServices & Data.

From a Facebook group founded in 2017 and now with more than 85,000 members, Drukke Mama’s has grown into a successful webshop that has already received several awards. How does a community grow into a retail business? Founder Kelly Cuppens shares an inspiring entrepreneurial story!

The RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress will take place on Thursday, March 19, at Trademart Brussels. Tickets are now available. You can take advantage of an early bird discount until February 25. Don’t wait too long; this congress has been sold out every year for the past few years.