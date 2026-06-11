Wibra to open third store in France

Wibra is moving forward with its expansion in France: next Wednesday, the Dutch discount retailer will open its third store in the north of the country.

Opening June 17

Wibra’s third French location will open on June 17 in the coastal city of Dunkirk in the Hauts-de-France region, on the border with Belgium. The retailer announced this on its French website. Wibra will be moving into a retail park that is also home to Aldi, Tom&Co, Basic-Fit, Electro Dépôt, and KFC, among others.

Wibra made its French debut in October 2024 with the opening of its first store in Lambersart, near Lille. The retailer believes in its distinctive concept in the large French market and feels encouraged by its success in Wallonia. A second French location opened in May of last year in the Frunpark in Halluin, a retail park right on the border with Belgium.