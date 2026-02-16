Wibra doubles Belgian store portfolio in five years

On Thursday, Wibra will open its 72nd Belgian store in Waver. This is a symbolic milestone: over the past five years, the discounter has doubled the number of stores in Belgium—although there are still fewer than before the bankruptcy.

Towards 90 Belgian stores

The new Wibra in Waver, which opens its doors on February 19, covers more than 700 m². With this 72nd store, the store network has doubled since the relaunch with 36 stores at the end of 2020. It is the first store opening of the year for the discounter in Belgium, but certainly not the last: by the end of the year, the chain wants to grow further towards ninety stores. This will see the retailer cross another milestone: that of the number of Belgian stores the chain had before its bankruptcy, which was 81.

“More and more Belgian customers are discovering our revamped store concept and our current product range. The fact that we have doubled our store network in less than five years shows that we are responding well to what households need today: practical and contemporary products at an affordable price,” says Claudine Nachtergaele, Country Director Wibra Belgium and France.

Earlier this month, Wibra also renovated and reopened its largest store in Belgium, on Chazallaan in Schaarbeek.