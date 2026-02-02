Why sustainability remains a priority in retail construction

Although political support for climate policy is under pressure, sustainability remains a decisive factor in store design. In the run-up to EuroShop 2026, manufacturers, designers, and retailers continue to focus on materials, CO₂ reduction, and reuse.

Embedded in the strategy

The impression that sustainability is losing ground is mainly felt at the policy level. In the United States, the issue disappeared from official discourse after the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. Within the European Union, the implementation of the Green Deal is slowing down and there are calls to relax regulations in order to protect competitiveness. This context stands in stark contrast to what is happening on the shop floor and among suppliers.

According to Claudia Horbert, head of store planning & design research at the EHI Retail Institute, sustainability is actually becoming increasingly important. In conversations with market leaders for the EHI Store Monitor 2026 study, a clear message emerges: retailers are structurally incorporating the topic into their decisions. Silke Lederhaas, responsible for quality and sustainability at umdasch The Store Makers, also sees sustainability becoming increasingly embedded in customer strategies. Criteria such as CO₂ reduction, sustainable materials, and transparent chains sometimes even influence the awarding of projects.

Longer use, smarter design

Questions about the origin and production of shop fittings are becoming increasingly vocal in the sector. This evolution stems partly from regulations and partly from intrinsic motivation, says Horbert. Cost considerations also play a role, with a positive side effect for sustainability. For example, retailers are extending the lifespan of stores, which means that complete renovations are less frequent. Timeless designs and more efficient processes are gaining ground, while smaller adjustments and modular solutions ensure flexibility and innovation.

Reuse plays a central role in this. Designs must take into account subsequent dismantling, separation of materials, and measurable raw material use. umdasch also supports customers with Sustainable Design Consulting and its own digital materials library, ECOlib, which brings together hundreds of sustainable materials. One example is genetic cork: three-dimensional panels made from natural cork granulate, made possible by digital production techniques.

Not to be missed

With around 450 exhibitors and more than 27,000 square meters of exhibition space, Shopfitting & Store Design is the largest section of the EuroShop 2026 retail trade fair. In addition to sustainability, AI, digitization, and experience are also central themes. In total, the fair brings together around 1,900 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, complemented by seven stages, special zones, innovation tours, and store visits in Düsseldorf.