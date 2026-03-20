Why Alibaba is turning to AI as a lifeline

Alibaba has taken a beating in recent months. In the quarter ending in December, profits plummeted, while the only growth in retail was driven by flash delivery in China and (to a small extent) by international operations.

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Profits at the Chinese e-commerce giant fell by a whopping 66% in the third quarter, which ended on December 31, despite modest revenue growth of 1.7%. It is also striking that in the Chinese domestic market, e-commerce grew solely thanks to “quick commerce” (+56%), the instant delivery service that is rapidly gaining traction in China and is the subject of fierce competition. Internationally, including AliExpress in Europe, there was 3% retail growth.