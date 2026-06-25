Vinted quietly enters Australian market

Vinted has quietly expanded into Australia, without any prior announcement. The European marketplace for secondhand items is now live and will be competing with companies such as eBay.

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The launch went quietly, but the platform is already fully operational, notes Inside Retail Australia. For the Australian market, Vinted’s model—where sellers can list items for free and use prepaid shipping, while buyers pay a fee—is entirely new. eBay, however, is already a major player in the secondhand market there.