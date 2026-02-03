The Belgian CEO of Action France will also head up Benelux

Discount retailer Action is reorganizing its top management structure in France and the Benelux: Belgian Wouter De Backer, CEO of Action France since 2018, will take charge of France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Robin Roy will succeed him as managing director in France.

Internal succession

De Backer has led Action’s strong expansion in France over the past eight years. During that period, the number of stores grew from 424 to 914, employing more than 20,000 people. In his new position as regional director, he will now manage four core markets, including Action’s home market, the Netherlands.

In France, Action has opted for internal succession: Robin Roy, who has been with the chain since 2015, will take over the management of the French organization. According to CEO Hajir Hajji, the appointments underscore the importance of local leadership.

Roy previously held positions as regional director and director of store operations in France and most recently headed up the Swiss operations. Roy is now returning to lead the French market, which Action considers an important growth engine.