Temu “triples brand monitoring” in the fight against counterfeiting

Temu says it is significantly stepping up its monitoring of potential intellectual property infringements. The platform now proactively monitors more than 15,000 brands—three times as many as a year ago.

16,000 sellers removed

For every ad that Temu removed following a complaint, the Chinese e-commerce platform says it removed 331 suspicious product ads on its own initiative between June 2025 and May 2026. A year earlier, that ratio was still about 200 to one, according to its own annual report on IP monitoring.