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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Temu “triples brand monitoring” in the fight against counterfeiting

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General15 July, 2026

Temu says it is significantly stepping up its monitoring of potential intellectual property infringements. The platform now proactively monitors more than 15,000 brands—three times as many as a year ago.

16,000 sellers removed

For every ad that Temu removed following a complaint, the Chinese e-commerce platform says it removed 331 suspicious product ads on its own initiative between June 2025 and May 2026. A year earlier, that ratio was still about 200 to one, according to its own annual report on IP monitoring.

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