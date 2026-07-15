Kodi’s bankruptcy filing highlights a deep crisis in the German retail sector

Non-food discounter Kodi, which operates about 150 stores in Germany, is fighting for its survival through bankruptcy proceedings for the second time in two years. Several other German retailers are also facing tough times.

Warning sign

For the second time since late 2024, Kodi has filed for bankruptcy in the hope of a fresh start. That will be no easy task for the household goods discounter: “According to current estimates, Kodi will have to close about 50 of its current 150 stores,” reports managing shareholder Fabian Grund in a letter to staff. In 2024, the chain had already been forced to downsize from 240 to 150 stores. That proved insufficient. The company still employs about 1,200 people, reports Lebensmittel Zeitung.