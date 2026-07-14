Amazon no longer allows price comparison sites to track price changes

Amazon has instructed several price comparison sites to stop displaying or processing historical prices. This measure makes it harder for consumers to track price changes and verify which prices are discounted.

No more alerts for price drops

The restriction applies to websites participating in Amazon Associates, the affiliate program through which partners receive compensation when they refer customers to the online store. Amazon confirms that it has asked these partners to “ensure that Amazon prices are not included in their tracking charts or notifications, in accordance with the agreement they have signed,” according to Tweakers.