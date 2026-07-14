[Exclusive] “Heat wave is good news for shopping centers; retail parks are losing ground”

The extreme summer weather during the first two weeks of the sales season has caused a notable shift in consumer behavior in Belgium: shopping centers are growing, at the expense of retail parks. “Indoor space becomes a competitive advantage as soon as the temperature rises.”

No decline, just a shift

Over the first ten days of the summer sales, foot traffic in shopping centers rose by 11.4% compared to the same period a year earlier. In retail parks, foot traffic fell by 5.4%. Compared to the figures from 2024, shopping centers performed 12.8% better over the first two weeks, while retail parks saw a 0.9% decline.