Written by Pauline Neerman
TEDi Belgium appoints new boss and aims for 25 more stores

General4 March, 2026
Shutterstock.com

German non-food discounter Tedi appoints a new CEO for its Belgian operations. David Philipoom, former Dutch CEO of textile discounter Kik, will be responsible for opening 25 new stores.

Goal: 25 new stores

David Philipoom will become managing director of Tedi Belgium, reports Lebensmittel Zeitung. The manager previously worked for Esprit and Peek & Cloppenburg, among others. In 2018, he moved to Kik, where he remained active for about seven years. In his last position, he led Kik’s Dutch operations as managing director.

