Target cuts 500 jobs in favor of store staff

The American retail chain Target is cutting approximately 500 jobs in distribution centers and regional offices, while shifting the budget to more hours and training for store employees. It is a remarkable change of course under new CEO Michael Fiddelke.

Restoring customer satisfaction

In recent years, Target has been struggling with complaints about messy stores, empty shelves, and long queues. This problem not only depresses sales but also damages the chain’s image. For four years, annual sales remained virtually unchanged, a setback for a company accustomed to growth.