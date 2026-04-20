Sports retailers and discounters gaining ground worldwide, electronics retailers under pressure

Sports and lifestyle chains and discounters are the biggest winners in a new top 50 ranking of the largest international retailers, a list led by familiar American and European names. Electronics chains are facing pressure.

One newcomer in the top ten

Kantar, in collaboration with the NRF (the U.S. National Retail Federation), has compiled a global ranking of internationally active retailers based on their domestic and international retail sales. To qualify for the ranking, retailers must have direct investments in at least three countries. Revenue from activities other than retail (such as Amazon Web Services) is excluded.