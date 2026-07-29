Fewer new supermarkets in Belgium; more discount stores, cosmetics, and restaurants

Although supermarket expansion in Belgium is slowing down, the retail leasing market remains dynamic, with very active non-food discount chains, a few notable international newcomers, and growing foodservice concepts in the first half of the year.

Out-of-town locations in demand

In the first half of 2026, 213,000 m² of retail lease agreements were signed, which is more than 6% higher than the average over the past five years, real estate advisor CBRE reports in an update. The number of transactions rose by more than 20%. Properties on the outskirts were particularly in demand, accounting for 130,000 m² in the first half of the year, including large locations for Brico, Dreamland, and Albert Heijn.