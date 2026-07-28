[Analysis] Chinese “live commerce” is already as big as e-commerce in the United States

According to a recent report by NielsenIQ, the Chinese live commerce market (essentially “teleshopping 2.0”) is already approaching the total revenue of the U.S. e-commerce market. The phenomenon is setting a new standard for the global retail sector: European brands and retailers need to pay close attention as well.

Live commerce: from niche to mainstream

Live commerce, in which products are sold via livestreams, has grown into a full-fledged sales channel in China. According to NielsenIQ, 87% of Chinese consumers shop via live commerce at least once a month. The trend is driven by platforms such as Taobao Live, Douyin ( the Chinese version of TikTok), and Kuaishou, where influencers and brands present and sell products in real time.