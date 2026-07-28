Brussels’ luxury locations for sale following the collapse of the Hibert real estate empire

Some of Brussels’ best-known retail properties are changing hands. About ten receivers are working on the sale of Gérald Hibert’s Belgian real estate portfolio, whose business empire collapsed under the weight of debt.

Luxury brands on prestigious boulevards

A series of prestigious retail properties on Avenue Louise, Boulevard de Waterloo, and Avenue du Toison d’Or in Brussels is coming to market following the bankruptcy of Gérald Hibert’s Belgian real estate companies. Through the sale of some fifty buildings, the receivers must repay more than 300 million euros in bank debt. Investors, banks, and receivers are preparing for “an exceptional sale that could drag on for several years,” reports L’Echo.