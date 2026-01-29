Q8 acquires seven Cora gas stations

Q8 will operate the gas stations at the seven redeveloped Shopping Cora sites in Belgium. The stations will feature the Q8 easy logo and will then be modernized step by step.

Strategic expansion

On February 1, Q8 will begin the takeover of seven Cora gas stations in Anderlecht, Châtelineau, Hornu, La Louvière, Rocourt, and Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe. The former Cora hypermarket sites in Brussels and Wallonia are currently being transformed by fund manager Mitiska REIM into modern shopping centers with new retailers such as Dreamland, Kiabi, Jysk, Dreambaby, Aldi, and Delhaize—a trusted partner of Q8.

“The combination of our stations with shopping has been working well for years and we remain fully committed to it. Because we want to be exactly where the customer needs us. These locations are therefore a smart, strategic expansion of our network,” says Bart Moens, Network Development Manager at Q8. He also sees opportunities for the rollout of Q8 electric at the sites concerned. The stations will be given the Q8 easy logo in the coming months. “After that, we will modernize the stations step by step,” says Moens.