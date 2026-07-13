More than half of Europeans already use AI agents when shopping

Retailers need to take into account a new, significant player in the customer journey: the AI agent. It is not the technology itself, but rather user trust that poses the biggest hurdle to further adoption.

This is just the beginning

AI agents are already transforming the entire customer journey, according to Deloitte’s new report, “The Human and the Agent—The State of Agentic Commerce in Europe”: they actively assist shoppers in searching for products, comparing alternatives, and preparing to make purchasing decisions. A new reality is emerging for retailers, brands, and platforms, in which not only humans but also AI agents are becoming key players in the customer journey.