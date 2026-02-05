Mars appoints new Benelux head of pet food

Mars Pet Nutrition, known for brands such as Whiskas, Sheba, and Pedigree, announces the appointment of Caspar Kam as General Manager Pet Nutrition for the Benelux. Since January 1, 2026, he is leading the new cluster that brings together the Belgian and Dutch markets.

New structure

Mars has streamlined its Benelux structure and is now appointing a new manager for it. By encouraging closer cooperation between the Dutch and Belgian markets, the company says it wants to grow faster, simplify working methods, and make optimal use of synergies between the markets.

“I am very proud to be starting a new chapter as General Manager Pet Nutrition at Mars. This is a role in which purpose, strong brands, and people come together to work every day to improve the lives of pets,” says Caspar Kam. “I am very much looking forward to leading the pet nutrition business at Mars and, together with a strong team, continuing to build sustainable growth and impact for pets and their owners.”

Caspar Kam is no stranger to Mars, nor to the FMCG sector in the Benelux. After working in consultancy and roles at Kraft-Heinz and FrieslandCampina, he started his career at Mars in 2019 as Sales Director in the Netherlands and progressed to Regional Category Strategy Director for Mars Snacking Europe & Central Eurasia (ECE).