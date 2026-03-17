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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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Department stores facing stagnation are turning to AI and secondhand

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General17 March, 2026
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Sales at international luxury department stores stabilized last year amid an uncertain economic climate and cautious consumers. The use of AI continues to grow, and the secondhand market is gaining ground.

Supply chain disruptions

In 2024–2025, global department store sales stabilized at +0.63%, according to the latest edition of the IADS Global Department Store Monitor, which analyzed the financial statements of 58 department stores worldwide. After two consecutive years of growth following the COVID-19 crisis, followed by a slight contraction in 2023–2024 (-1.6%), global department store sales thus recovered cautiously.

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