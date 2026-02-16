Europe - EN
Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
Leen Bakker and Carpetright properties quickly find new tenants

General16 February, 2026

The stores of bankrupt retailers Leen Bakker and Carpetright will not remain vacant for long: owner Retail Estates quickly found new tenants for two-thirds of the properties in its portfolio.

“At a higher rent”

Real estate company Retail Estates, which specializes in retail parks, had 19 properties in its portfolio that were affected by the recent bankruptcies of Leen Bakker and Carpetright in the Benelux. The real estate investor has already found new tenants for 13 of the 19 properties, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

Seven of the eight Dutch Carpetright properties already have a new tenant at a higher rent. Retail Estates is still looking for a new tenant for the store in Spijkenisse. In Belgium, six of the eleven Leen Bakker sites have been transferred to Jysk and Swiss Sense. Retail Estates is in talks with various candidates for the majority of the five remaining properties.

