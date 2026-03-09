Largest shopping center in the Netherlands affected by data breach

Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, the largest indoor shopping center in the Netherlands, has been hit by a data breach in which personal data of members and newsletter subscribers may have been stolen.

No financial data

Unauthorized persons have had access to a database containing data from newsletter subscribers and members of the Westfield Club loyalty program, the shopping center reports in an email to the customers concerned. It is not clear how many people have been affected. However, the company emphasizes that no financial data has been compromised. Bank account numbers, credit card details, and passwords were not included in the database in question, but first and last names, email addresses, telephone numbers, postal codes, and dates of birth were.

There are no indications yet that the data has been misused, but the shopping center is warning of possible phishing attempts. Members are therefore advised to be alert to unexpected phone calls, emails, or text messages. Mall of the Netherlands says it never asks for card numbers or passwords by email, phone, or text message. The shopping center has reported the incident to the data protection authorities. URW, the shopping center’s manager, has filed a complaint with the competent authorities.