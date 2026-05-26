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Written by Pauline Neerman
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JD.com is considering a £2 billion bid for British online retailer Very

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General26 May, 2026
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JD.com is considering a bid for the British online retailer The Very Group. The Chinese e-commerce group is reportedly willing to pay around 2 billion British pounds for the retailer, which operates under the Very and Littlewoods brands.

For a year’s revenue

The Very Group, formerly known as Shop Direct, is preparing for a formal auction. Investor Carlyle purchased the British retail group earlier this year for a symbolic £1 out of bankruptcy. Because Carlyle has long been a creditor of the company, the investment group now wants to sell Very to the highest bidder.

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